Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Vivendi alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Vivendi stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.76. 46,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.68. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $37.23.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivendi (VIVHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.