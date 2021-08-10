Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VLPNY. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Voestalpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Voestalpine has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.16.

OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $9.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 113.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $9.55.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 0.48%. Equities analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

