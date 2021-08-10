Volex (LON:VLX) Given New GBX 475 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Volex (LON:VLX) had its price target boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 475 ($6.21) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.90% from the stock’s current price.
Volex stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 368.50 ($4.81). 511,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,114. The stock has a market capitalization of £584.88 million and a PE ratio of 21.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 358.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70. Volex has a 12 month low of GBX 152 ($1.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 391.50 ($5.11).
Volex Company Profile
