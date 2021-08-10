Volex (LON:VLX) Given New GBX 475 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Volex (LON:VLX) had its price target boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 475 ($6.21) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.90% from the stock’s current price.

Volex stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 368.50 ($4.81). 511,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,114. The stock has a market capitalization of £584.88 million and a PE ratio of 21.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 358.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70. Volex has a 12 month low of GBX 152 ($1.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 391.50 ($5.11).

Volex Company Profile

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

