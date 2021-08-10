Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VG. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vonage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vonage presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.57.

NASDAQ VG opened at $14.34 on Friday. Vonage has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.38.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vonage during the second quarter worth $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vonage by 1,536.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Vonage by 48.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in Vonage by 42.3% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

