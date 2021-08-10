Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

VOR traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75. Vor Biopharma has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $63.62.

VOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

