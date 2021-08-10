Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lowered its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial accounts for about 2.5% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $8,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 465.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VOYA. Citigroup lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.93.

In related news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $194,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,889 shares of company stock worth $785,230 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOYA stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,183. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.15. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.72%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

