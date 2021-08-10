Vroom (VRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Vroom has set its Q2 2021 guidance at -0.580–0.510 EPS and its Q2 guidance at ($0.58-0.51) EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vroom to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VRM stock opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.93.

In related news, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $80,461,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 11,886 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $472,111.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,220.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,957,774 shares of company stock valued at $85,524,962 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.42.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

