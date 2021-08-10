W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

NYSE WPC traded down $2.55 on Tuesday, hitting $77.50. The stock had a trading volume of 162,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,907. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $82.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 61.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 258.6% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

