WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.77

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.77 and last traded at $26.98, with a volume of 823 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Get WalkMe alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WalkMe stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.