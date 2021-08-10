Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,876,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,236,000 after acquiring an additional 42,596 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 101,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $583,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 45.5% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $147.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $150.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,313 shares of company stock worth $23,613,039. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

