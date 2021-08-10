Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 59.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 30.9% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 1.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,249,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 3.0% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Waters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,410 shares of company stock worth $2,737,899. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

NYSE:WAT opened at $393.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $187.31 and a twelve month high of $399.35.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

