Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Shares Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 76.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 71.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other Waterstone Financial news, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $113,833.52. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $487,593.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,158.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSBF stock opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.72. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.31.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $66.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

