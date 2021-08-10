WaykiChain (WICC) Price Tops $0.18

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $38.20 million and $10.07 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 34.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00054157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.83 or 0.00850394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00107695 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00041330 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

