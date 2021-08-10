WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.020-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $96.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,029. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.71. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.86.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

