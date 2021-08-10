Wedbush Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Wedbush increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albireo Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.74. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s FY2025 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $29.51 on Monday. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $566.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,468.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 18,275 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 9,077 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 73,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

