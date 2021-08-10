Wedbush Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $6.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.51. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $73.88 on Monday. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.64.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

