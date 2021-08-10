Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Venator Materials (VNTR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Venator Materials (NYSE: VNTR) in the last few weeks:

8/5/2021 – Venator Materials was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Venator Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Venator Materials PLC is a manufacturer and marketer of chemical products. The company’s product comprises a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to building, protect and extend product life and reduce energy consumption. Its operating segment consists of Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. Venator Materials PLC is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

8/4/2021 – Venator Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $4.50 to $3.70. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Venator Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Venator Materials PLC is a manufacturer and marketer of chemical products. The company’s product comprises a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to building, protect and extend product life and reduce energy consumption. Its operating segment consists of Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. Venator Materials PLC is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

7/22/2021 – Venator Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Venator Materials PLC is a manufacturer and marketer of chemical products. The company’s product comprises a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to building, protect and extend product life and reduce energy consumption. Its operating segment consists of Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. Venator Materials PLC is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

7/15/2021 – Venator Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Venator Materials PLC is a manufacturer and marketer of chemical products. The company’s product comprises a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to building, protect and extend product life and reduce energy consumption. Its operating segment consists of Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. Venator Materials PLC is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

6/29/2021 – Venator Materials had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Venator Materials had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VNTR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.17. 10,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,166. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.15. Venator Materials PLC has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $337.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Get Venator Materials PLC alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Venator Materials by 3.8% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials in the second quarter worth $104,000. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.