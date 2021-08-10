Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kinross Gold (K)

Kinross Gold (TSE: K) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/30/2021 – Kinross Gold was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating. They now have a C$11.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Kinross Gold was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$11.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Kinross Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$8.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$13.50 to C$12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$11.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

7/13/2021 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$10.50 to C$9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$10.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Kinross Gold was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$15.00.

6/22/2021 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James to C$11.80. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Kinross Gold was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$8.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$11.25.

6/21/2021 – Kinross Gold was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating.

TSE K traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,958,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.28. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$7.35 and a 52 week high of C$13.59. The company has a market cap of C$9.30 billion and a PE ratio of 5.75.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$1,660,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 963,347 shares in the company, valued at C$9,633,470. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total transaction of C$461,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$516,651.92. Insiders sold 245,529 shares of company stock worth $2,372,335 in the last 90 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

