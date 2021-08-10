Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 533.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,165 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 1.2% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $14,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $27,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.61. 1,413,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,302,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.23.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.