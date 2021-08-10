Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,257 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $22,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,694,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,285,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.23. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $49.69.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

