Wendell David Associates Inc. Acquires 2,050 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $85.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

