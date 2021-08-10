Wendell David Associates Inc. Invests $213,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 85 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,083 shares of company stock valued at $217,728,794. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,760.04 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,800.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,591.86. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

