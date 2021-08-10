Westport Fuel Systems’ (WPRT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

WPRT stock opened at $4.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.03 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 60.8% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 1,515.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.