WestRock (WRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

WestRock has decreased its dividend payment by 34.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. WestRock has a dividend payout ratio of 27.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WestRock to earn $5.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.24. WestRock has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.49.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. WestRock’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.82.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

