WestRock (WRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
WestRock has decreased its dividend payment by 34.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. WestRock has a dividend payout ratio of 27.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WestRock to earn $5.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.
Shares of WestRock stock opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.24. WestRock has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.49.
Several analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.82.
WestRock Company Profile
WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.
