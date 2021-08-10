Whiteheart (WHITE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $251,324.00

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $9.25 million and approximately $251,324.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for about $1,040.87 or 0.02289187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00046004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00159731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.81 or 0.00149129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,500.08 or 1.00068285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.56 or 0.00830374 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars.

