Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth $26,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth $105,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 50.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROIC. Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

