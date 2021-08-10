Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,157.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,224.92. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($10.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 40.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,470.42.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.