Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,310 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.84. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.