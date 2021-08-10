William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. William Blair also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GDDY. Wedbush upped their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

Shares of GDDY opened at $73.69 on Monday. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $68.66 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.79, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,014 shares of company stock worth $352,963 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

