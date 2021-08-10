Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Buys Shares of 11,930 Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,066 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after acquiring an additional 163,515 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 7.22. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $66.40.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. Analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GBT. Truist raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.72.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

