Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Invests $362,000 in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NYSE:BCEI opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 2.11. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $50.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $135,948.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.