Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Makes New $532,000 Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $901.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $920.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $878.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

