Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,780 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 40,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.48.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $126.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.34. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.44 and a 1-year high of $132.39. The company has a market capitalization of $170.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

