Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 10,378 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC trimmed its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,378 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $80.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.93. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.61%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

