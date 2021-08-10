Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Takes $312,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 23.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point increased their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Shares of TFC opened at $56.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.90.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

