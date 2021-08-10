Wootrade Price Reaches $0.78 (WOO)

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One Wootrade coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wootrade has traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar. Wootrade has a total market cap of $375.19 million and approximately $55.89 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00054313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.91 or 0.00847439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00107670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00041447 BTC.

Wootrade Profile

WOO is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,992,061,172 coins and its circulating supply is 479,337,797 coins. Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS . The official message board for Wootrade is woo.network/blog . The official website for Wootrade is woo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Buying and Selling Wootrade

