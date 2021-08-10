Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 72,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,231,662. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 26.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 2.72. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $42.96.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WKHS has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.86.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.