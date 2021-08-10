Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Insider Duncan Owen Acquires 5,560 Shares

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) insider Duncan Owen bought 5,560 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 901 ($11.77) per share, for a total transaction of £50,095.60 ($65,450.22).

Shares of WKP stock opened at GBX 900 ($11.76) on Tuesday. Workspace Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 472.40 ($6.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 927.50 ($12.12). The company has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 862.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of GBX 17.75 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.99%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.19%.

WKP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Workspace Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 745 ($9.73) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 915 ($11.95) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

