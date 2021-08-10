WOWswap (WOW) Price Reaches $7.41 on Major Exchanges

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $40,274.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for about $7.41 or 0.00016338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00045331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.23 or 0.00157026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00147626 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,458.28 or 1.00207137 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.89 or 0.00786711 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.