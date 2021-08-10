WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,240 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 1,240 ($16.20) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WPP. Numis Securities restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on WPP from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price target on WPP in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,086.18 ($14.19).

LON WPP opened at GBX 968 ($12.65) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £11.61 billion and a PE ratio of -3.99. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 975.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.04%.

In other news, insider Keith Weed purchased 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 976 ($12.75) per share, with a total value of £29,972.96 ($39,159.86). Also, insider Thomas Ilube bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 949 ($12.40) per share, for a total transaction of £21,827 ($28,517.12). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,406 shares of company stock worth $6,178,771.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

