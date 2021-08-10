WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of WPTIF stock opened at $21.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $21.85.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and owning industrial investment properties. It focuses on the warehouse and distribution properties. The company was founded on March 4, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

