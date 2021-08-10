WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.56.

WIR.U has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC cut WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment alerts:

WIR.U traded down C$0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$21.80. The company had a trading volume of 742,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,483. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$12.19 and a 12 month high of C$21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.01.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.