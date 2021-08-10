WT Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

WT Wealth Management lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $152.09 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

