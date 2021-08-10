WT Wealth Management Takes $218,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 488.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,117,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after acquiring an additional 927,537 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,107,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,017,000 after buying an additional 709,433 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,004,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after buying an additional 182,804 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 468,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after buying an additional 157,861 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJN opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41.

