Xend Finance Price Up 17.6% Over Last Week (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. Xend Finance has a market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00045941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.26 or 0.00160440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.57 or 0.00147977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,524.25 or 0.99701906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002720 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $358.13 or 0.00784331 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

