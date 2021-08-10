Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives $26.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

XENE stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.01. 2,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,570. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $655.88 million, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $21.94.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $206,675.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,372.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at $548,142.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $73,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

