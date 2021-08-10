XMax Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.94 Million (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. XMax has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and $476,188.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XMax has traded 53% higher against the dollar. One XMax coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00053433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.69 or 0.00849830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00106019 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00040068 BTC.

About XMax

XMax is a coin. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,852,069,342 coins. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

