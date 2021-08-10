XMON (XMON) Reaches Market Cap of $3.11 Million

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last seven days, XMON has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. XMON has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $123,380.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMON coin can now be purchased for $2,078.41 or 0.04552926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00045529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.93 or 0.00166334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00148517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,517.60 or 0.99710118 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $377.09 or 0.00826039 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About XMON

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

