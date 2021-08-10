XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XPO. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.38.

Shares of XPO opened at $84.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.36. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $89.22.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 52,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total transaction of $7,499,952.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,489,593.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,232,150 shares of company stock worth $436,297,148 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at about $34,915,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 71.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at about $5,269,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in XPO Logistics by 7.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 83.2% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

