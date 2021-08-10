XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XPO. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.38.
Shares of XPO opened at $84.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.36. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $89.22.
In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 52,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total transaction of $7,499,952.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,489,593.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,232,150 shares of company stock worth $436,297,148 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at about $34,915,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 71.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at about $5,269,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in XPO Logistics by 7.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 83.2% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.
XPO Logistics Company Profile
XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.
