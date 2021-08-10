Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,620,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the quarter. Yandex comprises about 11.8% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Yandex were worth $397,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yandex by 3.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Yandex by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 106,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Yandex by 12.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 31,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:YNDX traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,028. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 132.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34. Yandex has a 12-month low of $55.62 and a 12-month high of $74.32.

YNDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.71.

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

